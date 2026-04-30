Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers to open across Tennessee May 2

(WTVF) — Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will begin opening across Tennessee on May 2, giving storm survivors access to in-person help with federal disaster assistance.

The centers will allow residents to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, check the status of applications, resolve issues, and connect with additional recovery resources.

Hours for the mobile sites will be Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time. Beginning May 10, all Disaster Recovery Centers statewide will be closed on Sundays.

Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Locations



May 2 through May 9 May 11 through May 16 May 18 through May 23 Lewis County

115 Smith Ave

Hohenwald, TN Hardeman County

400 S Main St

Middleton, TN Cheatham County

516 Thompson Rd

Pegram, TN McNairy County

170 W Court Ave

Selmer, TN Henderson County

50 Natchez Trace Dr

Lexington, TN Clay County

145 Cordell Hull Dr

Celina, TN Robertson County

5016 Hwy 49 W

Springfield, TN Macon County

201 Nature Trail Way

Lafayette, TN Decatur County

403 W Highland St

Decaturville, TN Rutherford County

404 Ridley St

Smyrna, TN Maury County

1020 Maury County Park Dr

Columbia, TN Fayette County

16885 US Highway 64

Somerville, TN Shelby County

3030 Poplar Ave

Memphis, TN Montgomery County

350 Pageant Lane

Clarksville, TN Perry County

300 Venture

Linden, TN Sumner County

239 Hancock St

Gallatin, TN Williamson County

1314 Columbia Ave

Franklin, TN Wilson County

945 E Braddour Pkwy

Lebanon, TN

Previously scheduled Mobile Registration Intake Centers will remain open through May 6, after which residents can continue getting help at Disaster Recovery Centers and the new mobile sites.

Officials said hours and locations may change and encouraged residents to check the state’s emergency management website before visiting a site.

FEMA Individual Assistance is available to eligible residents in Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Shelby, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, and Wilson counties. Assistance may help cover temporary housing, home repairs, replacement of essential personal property, and other disaster-related expenses.

Residents can apply for assistance by visiting a recovery center, going to DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, or using the FEMA app.

More information about Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Intake Centers locations, available assistance, and other resources is available on TEMA’s January 2026 Winter Storm webpage.