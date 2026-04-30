Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers to open across Tennessee May 2

(WTVF) — Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers will begin opening across Tennessee on May 2, giving storm survivors access to in-person help with federal disaster assistance.
The centers will allow residents to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, check the status of applications, resolve issues, and connect with additional recovery resources.
Hours for the mobile sites will be Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time. Beginning May 10, all Disaster Recovery Centers statewide will be closed on Sundays.
Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Locations
|May 2 through May 9
|May 11 through May 16
|May 18 through May 23
|Lewis County
115 Smith Ave
Hohenwald, TN
|Hardeman County
400 S Main St
Middleton, TN
|Cheatham County
516 Thompson Rd
Pegram, TN
|McNairy County
170 W Court Ave
Selmer, TN
|Henderson County
50 Natchez Trace Dr
Lexington, TN
|Clay County
145 Cordell Hull Dr
Celina, TN
|Robertson County
5016 Hwy 49 W
Springfield, TN
|Macon County
201 Nature Trail Way
Lafayette, TN
|Decatur County
403 W Highland St
Decaturville, TN
|Rutherford County
404 Ridley St
Smyrna, TN
|Maury County
1020 Maury County Park Dr
Columbia, TN
|Fayette County
16885 US Highway 64
Somerville, TN
|Shelby County
3030 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN
|Montgomery County
350 Pageant Lane
Clarksville, TN
|Perry County
300 Venture
Linden, TN
|Sumner County
239 Hancock St
Gallatin, TN
|Williamson County
1314 Columbia Ave
Franklin, TN
|Wilson County
945 E Braddour Pkwy
Lebanon, TN
Previously scheduled Mobile Registration Intake Centers will remain open through May 6, after which residents can continue getting help at Disaster Recovery Centers and the new mobile sites.
Officials said hours and locations may change and encouraged residents to check the state’s emergency management website before visiting a site.
FEMA Individual Assistance is available to eligible residents in Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Chester, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Lewis, Macon, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Shelby, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson, and Wilson counties. Assistance may help cover temporary housing, home repairs, replacement of essential personal property, and other disaster-related expenses.
Residents can apply for assistance by visiting a recovery center, going to DisasterAssistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, or using the FEMA app.
More information about Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Intake Centers locations, available assistance, and other resources is available on TEMA’s January 2026 Winter Storm webpage.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png
Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png
Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png
It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.
- Lelan Statom