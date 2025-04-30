Mobile home residents' critical meeting with property management canceled

SMRYNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents of an Antioch mobile home park were left frustrated when a long-awaited meeting with property management was canceled after tensions escalated. The meeting was scheduled after tenants organized a union called Unidos Por Un Cambio to demand better treatment from their landlords.

"It's been traumatic," says Blanca Romero, describing what neighbors claim have been months of unjust car towing.

The property, owned by North Carolina-based Stackhouse Management, has implemented a new two-car-per-trailer policy.

They say this has left families paying up to $400 to recover them after they were towed. While some towing issues have decreased recently, residents say there has been no formal change in policy.

"It's brought everyone so much stress," says Romero, a single mother who works two jobs to support her three boys. Her family needs more than two cars for her children to attend school and work. "We are all working class," she says.

Since Stackhouse Management took over about a year ago, residents report experiencing rent increases, inflated water bills, and safety concerns.

On Tuesday, management agreed to meet with residents, but scheduled the meeting in Smyrna, approximately 30 minutes away from the mobile home park.

"To meet with us so we can discuss and address the concerns that we have and for them to hear our demands," said an Unidos Por Un Cambio representative.

Residents were also informed of strict conditions for the meeting: no cellphones, government-issued ID required, and attendance limited only to leaseholders over 18. Leaders point out that most tenants are Hispanic and rely on their children to translate for them.

When a lawyer representing tenants and Metro Councilwoman Tasha Ellis attempted to enter the meeting, they were denied access. The situation escalated, resulting in the meeting's cancellation.

Tenants received a message from management stating that Smyrna's town manager, David Santucci, canceled the event due to the actions of non-residents. Santucci told Newschannel5 he was concerned about safety.

An exchange between Santucci and Councilwoman Ellis highlighted the tension.

"I don't know who you are," said Santucci to Ellis.

"I had my badge on and my ID," said Ellis.

"It was a private event," responded Santucci.

"These are my constituents," said Ellis.

For residents who have been waiting since February to have their concerns addressed, the cancellation was devastating.

"The way that they treat us," says Romero. "It's unfair."

NewsChannel5 has reached out to Stackhouse Management regarding the tenants' concerns, but has not received a response. However, residents say management indicated in a text message that they plan to send a letter outlining key points they intend to present during the meeting.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com

The quotes from Blanca Romero in this story have been translated from Spanish to English from a bilingual reporter.