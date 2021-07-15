Mobile home tenants calling for fair treatment, face sweeping evictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 17 years, Juana has called the mobile home community on Dickerson Pike home for her and her three children.

Her family is one of about 50 that inhabit the park, but two weeks ago Juana received a knock on her door. She and others were told they have to leave by August 31.

Residents say the landowner is selling the property to an out-of-state developer.

David Dubon and his family signed a five-year lease. They've only been living there a year and a half.

He said he wants to leave on good terms with the landowner. But with less than two months left to leave, residents are asking for more time and money to help find a new home.

They say moving a mobile home costs thousands of dollars and the ones that are too old to be moved will be demolished at their expense.

Now with a deadline looming, many in the immigrant community say they don't know where they'll go.

The city is expected to discuss rezoning the property at a meeting on August 3. NewsChannel 5 reached out to the property owner but has not yet heard back.