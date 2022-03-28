Mobile household hazardous waste collection services coming to Rutherford and Washington counties

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service is coming to Rutherford and Washington counties on April 2.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste to a designated drop-off location in each county.

Participants do not have to live in the county to bring waste to the collection and there is no cost or appointment necessary.

Examples of household hazardous waste include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers, fluorescent lamps, adhesives, medications, paint thinner, used needles and lithium or button batteries. They are items considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage.

The mobile household hazardous waste collection program has been around since 1993, and in that time more than 360,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 23 million pounds of material across 1,400 one-day collection events.

Items not accepted by the event include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash.

When planning to bring materials to the site for disposal, it is recommended that containers are placed in sturdy boxes lined with newspaper or plastic to prevent spills and cross-contamination in the trunk of a car or back of a truck.

Remember to keep materials away from children and pets.

In Rutherford County, the drop off location is the Murfreesboro Solid Waste Department located at 4765 Florence Rd., from 8 a.m. until noon. The contact is Bishop Wagener at 615-898-7948.

In Washington County, the drop off location is Daniel Boone High School located at 1440 Suncrest Dr., Gray, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The contact is Lewis Haynie at 423-753-1652.