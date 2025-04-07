Mom-and-pop burger shop destroyed in fast-moving fire

HENDERSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved restaurant in West Tennessee is in shambles tonight after an overnight fire destroyed the building.

Bell's Diner, in Henderson, burned to the ground early this morning. The restaurant, which opened its doors in 1954, remained in the same location since it opened. The menu there featured classic items, like hamburgers, onion rings, and milkshakes.

Right now, the fire's cause is under investigation. We're told no one was hurt.

Bells Diner burning down

