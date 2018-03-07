Mom-Daughter Duo Creates Little Big Dog Treats; All-Natural Products For Your Pet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Listen up, animal lovers! A Lebanon kitchen has gone to the dogs! It's called "Little Big Dog Treats."
And with flavors like "Music City Mix" and "Green Bean Bones," a mother-daughter duo has made all-natural dog treats sure to make your furry friends sit and stay and beg!
"We use as much local as possible. Our green beans come from local organic farmers, our eggs are from a local free-range farmer," said Sandi Wheaton, co-creator and owner.
Wheaton said the company was created with her daughter, Cailyn, in mind. The 24-year old was born with Down syndrome. Now, "Little Big Dog Treats" is busy filling orders while giving Cailyn a company all her own.
"She's making the decisions. She's decided what flavors we're going to do. She's decided the packaging," said Wheaton. "All individuals that have special needs, on my gosh, they have so much to offer."
The company is small now, but they have big dreams, like expanding to an industrial-sized kitchen, even a store front.
"We want to be able to have a storefront and hire other special needs individuals, so this is a fully inclusive, fun work environment," she said.
The treats don't have any sugar or salt! They come in three sizes. For more info click here.