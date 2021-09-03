Mom joins 3 of her children enrolling in classes at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — One Nashville woman is deciding to give life the old college try.

After sending her last kid off to college, Tajuana Nation decided to enroll along with him and two of her other children at Tennessee State University.

When Nation graduated high school 27 years ago, she put pursuing higher education on hold to raise a family.

Little did she know that one day she and her children would enter college at the same time and at the same institution: Tennessee State University.

"It’s not every day you kind of go to college with your mom," said daughter Chantrise Dixon.

Nation was ready for something different.

The wife and mother of four sent her youngest off to college, leaving her an empty nester with her sights set on a new plan.

"I never knew that I was going to go come back to college," said Nation, "When my freshman son decided to enroll because he wanted to take a gap year. And I don't know, I just like you know, now's my time. What else am I going to do with my time now that he’s going off to college and that's what made me decide to return."

After high school, she wanted to be a gynecologist and study women's health.

"I didn't know that goal was achievable because in high school, I was pregnant."

College was placed on hold, and Nation earned the achievements of being a mom and a wife, but now she can add college freshman to her list of titles.

"I'm going to do business, in some area of Business Information Systems or business analysts, " said Nation.

Her children were surprised but excited about mom's decision to earn her college degree.

Chantrise Dixon is the oldest of the siblings.

"I'm glad she got a chance to go back and do what she wanted to do."

She says it wasn't that long ago when mom was helping them with homework -- well now, the roles are reversed.

"It’s challenging, it’s challenging, but we're going to get through it," said Dixon.

Nation has already taken on some of the hardest tasks in life and succeeded, being a mother cannot be easy.

So, college life will have its hurdles, but Nation knows how to jump over them and with help from her family.

She now hopes her story can encourage others to take that leap of faith, as well.

"It's never too late. You're never too old to go. And I feel like education is an ongoing process should always, you know, reach out, do a class here a class there something, don't let your education just fall behind," said Nation.

Nation and her children have secured the necessary assistance to help finance their education. They will all receive financial aid.

She said she will do most of her classes online, to keep up with her job, as well as stay near her husband, Gregory Nations, Sr.