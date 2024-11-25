Mom remembers killed in shooting for his laughter and joy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Adra Glenn holds the organ donation medal. To her, it means her son Josh Burns lives on.

"This was the little medal that he got from being a donor," said Glenn. "His right lung went to research, then his liver went to Illinois ,the pancreas went to Minnesota and then his kidneys one went to Indiana and one went to Georgia."

Almost a month ago someone opened fire at a Halloween party in Antioch, shooting Joshua Burns. He was rushed to the hospital.

At 29-years-old Joshua died from the gunshot. This was his walk to donate his organs that would go on to save six lives.

"Just to be able to go to another family and still hear his heart is amazing," said Glenn.

Right now, there's no word on any potential suspects or a motive for the shooting. Burns' mother searches for answers.

"I talked to the lady of the home where the party was given and she said there is no way somebody saw something," said Glenn.

Her son was the driver of joy and laughter in her home. This year she won't hear him walk through the door for the holidays.

"It is going to be different this year knowing Thanksgiving is around the corner and we are not going to be able to say 'well Josh you taking the leftover food home,'" said Glenn.

Adra Glenn keeps those memories close, hoping justice comes.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).