Mom unexpectedly gives birth to son on Labor Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — ﻿Most people celebrate the Labor Day holiday by having the day off work, but hospitals are open daily. Labor Day was no exception.

Many mothers were laboring on Labor Day as they brought new life into the world.

Destinee Phillips is a first-time mom.

She welcomed her son Sawyer Wayne Phillips into the world on Labor Day.

"I was actually supposed to have a doctor's appointment Tuesday, and that's what I was waiting for. I was like, I'm just going to wait and see. I haven't had any cervix checks or anything. So, I was going to make them do that. He said, no, he was going to come today."

The baby boy — weighing six pounds and 12 ounces — came early.

His due date was not scheduled until another three weeks.

Phillips said she woke up this morning with some pain, not thinking much of it until her water broke.

"It’s kind of cool, I guess. I wasn't expecting it. But I told myself last night I was like, I feel like I'm fixing to go into labor on Labor Day and then I woke up and I was like, we're in labor," she said.

Sawyer Wayne is not the only baby calling Labor Day his Birthday.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been full of special deliveries. By noon, staff helped deliver 10 babies.

The number is counting as more mothers are in Labor on this Labor Day bringing new life to this world.

"It felt surreal. I honestly got told that I couldn't have children. So, for like the last seven, or eight years, I've been classified as infertile. So, my little rainbow baby is here, so it was it's kind of just I feel like I'm in a dream right now," said Phillips.

Moms and babies are doing just fine.

