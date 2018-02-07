Mom Walks Out Of Live Shot, Upset Over Son's Team Choice

A mom's disappointment was on display for the nation to see after her son chose to play football for the University of Florida rather than Tennessee.

Jacob Copeland from Pensacola, Florida was surrounded by his friends and family during a satellite live shot to announce his pick on signing day.

He was choosing between the UT Vols, Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators. His mom wore an Alabama sweatshirt and UT hat.

Yet, when Copeland picked up the Florida hat to make his decision, she got up and walked out of frame in disappointment.

Mom is NOT happy at all about this decision pic.twitter.com/MYQw9WMfnr — Barstool Heartland (@barstoolhrtland) February 7, 2018

Copeland said he couldn't "go with his mom" and had to "go with his heart."

She later came back to the table to hug and congratulate her son.