Mommy to "Bee" Baby Shower helps new mothers start off on the right foot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The annual Mommy to "Bee" Baby Shower is taking place Friday, helping expecting mothers and those who gave birth in the past six months.

The free event features education sessions, prize giveaways and refreshments, in hopes of providing everything new mothers could need to start off strong!

Educational sessions include topics such as pediatric health, mental health and nutrition among others.

The baby shower takes place at Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.