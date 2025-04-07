Mom's maternity photos go viral with tornado-warned storm behind her in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A pregnant woman caught out in the storm. Of all the photos shared from this past weekends severe weather, this is one that really stood out.

But the mother-to-be was not initially in any danger. She wanted to be there posing for some keepsake photographs.

"Well, we wanted to get some outside shots before the storm rolled in," said expectant mom Rachel Riley.

She and Andrea Jones with Mama Bear Photography figured they'd have time Saturday to take some maternity photos on the banks of Old Hickory in Hendersonville.

"It was dry and warm, and we thought we'd have a few minutes to take the photos, and then the storm rolled in," said Jones.

So, while they got busy taking photos, Rachel's husband, Kevin, was home watching the weather report for his wife.

"She had texted me and said, 'If a tornado is coming, call me.' So, there's a tornado and I'm calling and she's not answering," Kevin said.

Rachel said she was distracted while taking the photos.

"We knew it was a storm. We didn't know it was a tornado storm," Rachel said.

She and Jones then spent about 10 minutes there taking snapshots before safely returning to the studio, where they quickly reviewed the photos.

"I had no clue the clouds looked anything like that behind me," said Rachel.

But Jones knew.

"I was stunned by it — the contrast of her and the background. It was so beautiful."

It is photos the Riley family will cherish. Their baby girl is expected later this spring.

So, about her name?

"Well, it's not Stormy,' said Rachel. "We considered that, but no, her name is going to be Olivia.