Monday marks 21 years since 13-year-old Tabitha Tuders went missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police still need your help in a case that's left people scratching their heads for decades. On this day 21 years ago, 13-year-old Tabitha Tuders left home to go to her bus stop, but she never made it. Police have not given up hope to find her.

MNPD says it's just a matter of getting that right tip that could change everything for the Tuder family.

13-year-old Tabitha Tuders left her home on Lillian Street to walk to the bus stop. She never made it on the bus, so she didn't arrive at Bailey Middle School. Witnesses told police they saw a car pull up next to her, and then a few seconds later, it drove off and she was gone.

Descriptions of the car have varied from a Volkswagen Bug to a Ford Mustang, and the color could be red or green.

When Tabitha did not return home from school that afternoon, her parents knew something was wrong. A faded banner with her photo and description has been hanging in the front porch of the Tuders' home ever since she disappeared.

Her parents say it'll stay up until they find their daughter.

Metro Police say they still receive tips on a regular basis on the case, and they follow up on them. However, at this point, every tip has been a dead end. Still, they are not giving up hope the case can be solved.

Anyone with information about Tabitha Tuders is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.