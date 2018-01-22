Monday Marks Plea Deal Deadline For Suspect In Bobo Case

SAVANNAH, Tenn. - The plea deal deadline has arrived for one of the suspects in the Holly Bobo murder case.

Dylan Adams was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning and must decide whether he will accept a plea agreement.

If an agreement cannot be reached, Adams will go on trial in May. He has been accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering Holly Bobo.

Sources tell NewsChannel 5’s Nick Beres that offers have been made to Dylan in the 40-year range.

His brother, Zach, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in September. The State has already said it will not seek the death penalty in the second trial.

The nursing student disappeared from her home in Decatur County in 2011.

