Monday's cold temperatures prompt opening of extreme cold weather shelter

Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 12:47:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With temperatures expected to drop to below freezing on Monday night, Metro Social Services has opened the extreme cold weather shelter.

The shelter, set up at 3230 Brick Church Pike will be open at 7 p.m. Monday and will remain open until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Those going to the shelter can ride free on WeGo Central on WeGo Public Transit line 23B between the hours of 7pm-11pm on nights when the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is open.

The city said those needing shelter are asked to first go to the Room In the Inn and the Nashville Rescue Mission.

