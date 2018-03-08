Mongols Gang Members Indicted For Murder Of One Of Their Own
2:35 PM, Mar 8, 2018
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Numerous members of the Mongols Motorcycle Gang were indicted in January on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, kidnapping, robbery, extortion, witness tampering, money laundering, interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and large-scale drug trafficking. However, one of the members indicted had been missing for several months.
Now, authorities in Clarksville confirm four members of the gang have been indicted in their fellow associate's kidnapping and murder.
Stephen Cole, also known as "Lurch" was reported missing in November. The 36-year-old member of the Mongols Motorcycle Gang was involved in the indictment in January, and he was listed as the only member who had not been taken into custody.
Now, officials have charged four of the gang members, identified as 49-year-old William Nelper ("Flip"), 27-year-old William Boylston ("JC"), 43-year-old Jason Meyerholz ("Country"), and 35-year-old Christopher Wilson, with the kidnapping and murder of Cole, as well as additional crimes.
According to the indictment, Cole was allegedly kidnapped by Boylston, Meyerholz, and Wilson at gunpoint. Reports stated they stripped him of his personal property -- including shoes, wallet, and cellphones -- before taking him to Nelper's home in Trenton, Kentucky.
That's where authorities said Cole was murdered. The suspects allegedly disposed of his body and burned evidence of the crime.
Boylston, Meyerholz, and Nelper have also been charged with murdering Cole in aid of racketeering. They all face a minimum of life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.
In addition to these charges, Nelper, Boylston, and Meyerholz were charged with the racketeering conspiracy, and Nelper also faced large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering charges. Meyerholz was indicted with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.