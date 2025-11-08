Montgomery Bell State Park closes after storm causes major tree damage

MONTGOMERY BELL STATE PARK, Tenn. (WTVF) — A severe storm Friday afternoon left widespread damage across Montgomery Bell State Park, bringing down a devastating number of trees and forcing multiple closures.

According to park officials, Jackson Hill Road will remain closed for tree removal, and all park trails are shut down until further notice. The park office will also be closed at least through Saturday due to power outages.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the park while cleanup efforts are underway. At this time, they are not requesting volunteers.

Crews will continue assessing damage and working to clear roads and restore access over the coming days.