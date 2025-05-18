Montgomery Central High School wrestler shows remarkable progress after neck injury

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Montgomery Central High School student who suffered a life-changing injury earlier this year is making unexpected progress in his recovery journey.

Immanuel Gilmore, 17, broke his neck during a wrestling match in February, leaving him paralyzed from the torso down. Now, the teenager is defying his initial prognosis through determination and hard work.

Friends, family, and community supporters gathered for a fundraising run to show their support for Immanuel, wearing shirts displaying his weight class and coming together to help with his ongoing medical expenses.

"We're all out here to support Immanuel today," said one supporter at the event.

The community response has been overwhelming, according to those close to the family.

"We've had people drive up with donation money," a supporter said. "It's been very emotional to watch him."

Kim Cline Keenom, a longtime family friend, says that despite the serious injury, Immanuel's core personality remains unchanged.

"He's a very determined person, and that will never change," Keenom said.

That determination is already showing results. Immanuel has regained some function that doctors initially thought might be permanently lost.

"He's got to the point with his left hand. He can actually grasp it like a fist," a family member explained.

Before his injury in February, Immanuel had hopes of qualifying for state competition with his school's wrestling team. After breaking his neck, doctors informed his family he was paralyzed from the torso down.

Nancy Gilmore, Immanuel's mother, says he has worked diligently to recover some of what the injury took from him.

"He can feel when you touch his feet and his side," Nancy said. "He can actually go and get a cup and get it himself."

The recovery process has involved frequent trips to appointments in Atlanta, and Nancy acknowledges there are moments when Immanuel just wants to return to normal teenage life.

"We're trying to make a senior year as normal as it can be," she said.

Despite these challenges, Nancy finds inspiration in her son's attitude and perseverance.

"I said everyone's on team you, Immanuel. I'm very proud of you, and he motivates me and Antonio every day," Nancy said.

The community support has made a significant impact on Immanuel's recovery journey.

"He just loves everyone and didn't realize how many people were on his team," Nancy said.

Immanuel plans to attend his graduation ceremony next week before returning to the hospital to continue his treatment and rehabilitation.

