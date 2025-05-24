Montgomery Central wrestler paralyzed in February accident returns home to graduate with his class

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Montgomery Central High School senior who was paralyzed in a wrestling accident three months ago returned home this weekend to attend his graduation ceremony.

Immanuel Gilmore, 17, received a hero's welcome as neighbors, teammates, first responders, friends, and family lined the streets of the Cunningham neighborhood in Clarksville to celebrate his homecoming.

"I didn't expect to see all of this, and it just kind of really melted," said Nancy Gilmore, Immanuel's mother.

Nancy, who was driving Immanuel home, was overwhelmed by the community's support. "I looked at Immanuel and was absolutely amazed by all the love and support, the neighbors, the school, my family, I'm just very blessed," she said.

The life-changing injury occurred in February when Immanuel was competing in a wrestling match for Montgomery Central High School. A move during the match resulted in a broken neck, leaving him paralyzed.

"This is his greatest battle, his greatest match," said his dad, Antonio Gilmore.

For months, Immanuel has been undergoing intensive rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center, a specialized rehabilitation hospital in Atlanta, working to regain his strength with a strong belief that one day he'll walk again.

The teen has shed many tears during his recovery journey, but the emotional homecoming reminded him that he's not fighting alone. "This is his first time really seeing in the flesh what everybody's doing for him and how much they love him," said Nancy Gilmore.

The community has rallied around Immanuel in various ways, including prayers, organizing a 5K fundraiser, and showing up to welcome him home with signs and hugs.

"It made me feel good, because I know that there's people out there that are looking for him to get better. They can't wait for him to get better, and can't wait for him to walk, and it's only a matter of time," said Antonio Gilmore.

Immanuel recently experienced a positive development in his recovery when he regained feeling in his left arm triceps about two weeks ago. He plans to return to Atlanta on Monday to continue the second phase of his rehabilitation.

