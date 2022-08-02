Watch Now
Montgomery Co. officials name newest park project after renowned reverend

Montgomery County government
Pictured from left to right are County Engineer Hunter Staggs, Sally Burchett, Rashidah Leverett, Pastor James Brigham, Minnie Brigham and Mayor Durrett.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:38 PM, Aug 01, 2022
Montgomery County officials named its newest park project this week after a renowned reverend and neighborhood advocate.

The new park at 865 Gracey Ave. is named for Rev. James Brigham of Greater St. James Baptist Church.

“I never thought I’d see a day like this. I’m just a nobody trying to tell everybody about somebody who saved my soul," Brigham said.

The driving force behind the park and its naming derive from District 5 County Commissioner Rashidah Leverett, who has been championing a park in the area for several years. Her belief is that this park is a step to help bring the community together in the place where she has lived for 23 years, raised her son, and now represents as a local legislator.

The project is expected to be complete by summer 2023.

