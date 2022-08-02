Montgomery Co. officials name newest park project after renowned reverend

Montgomery County officials named its newest park project this week after a renowned reverend and neighborhood advocate.

The new park at 865 Gracey Ave. is named for Rev. James Brigham of Greater St. James Baptist Church.

“I never thought I’d see a day like this. I’m just a nobody trying to tell everybody about somebody who saved my soul," Brigham said.

The driving force behind the park and its naming derive from District 5 County Commissioner Rashidah Leverett, who has been championing a park in the area for several years. Her belief is that this park is a step to help bring the community together in the place where she has lived for 23 years, raised her son, and now represents as a local legislator.

The project is expected to be complete by summer 2023.