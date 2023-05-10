Watch Now
Montgomery County Commissioners approve AI pilot program for weapons detection in local high school

Iterate.ai
Posted at 4:45 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 06:24:37-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County Commissioners approved bringing in new technology to keep students safe in schools Tuesday evening.

A pilot program for Evolv Technology weapons detection will be set up at a Montgomery County high school starting next school year.

Sheriff John Fuson has been a big advocate of bringing this technology to schools. The system uses AI technology which allows students to walk through the detection seamlessly without stopping or slowing down the flow of people coming in.

It will be placed at the main entrance of Northwest High School.

The system does not come cheap. It is around $230,000 just for one dual-lane scanner at one school for four years. However, Commissioner Jason Knight said it is worth it.

"This particular resolution is a great thing for our county and for our children, and we can't put a price tag on our children's lives," said Knight.

The sensors may be moved around to other high schools to see how it goes. The goal is to eventually get the funding to place the technology at all the schools in the district.

