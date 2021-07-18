Watch
Montgomery County Deputy injured after being hit by car

Police Lights
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jul 18, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Montgomery County Deputy was sent to the hospital after they were hit by a car early Sunday morning.

Police tell us accident happened around 2:40 a.m. when Deputies were directing traffic on Highway 149 while TDOT cleared debris from the road.

An oncoming driver crossed his lane of traffic, traveled over the median and ran into one of the Deputies on the scene.

The Deputy was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

Tennessee Highway Patrol arrived to the scene and arrested 21-year-old Noah Smith.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, vehicular assault, registration improper display, and no insurance. He is held on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
