Montgomery County leaders hope to create Regional Juvenile Resource and Justice Center

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County and Clarksville leaders have presented a wish list to state lawmakers ahead of the upcoming legislative session. At the top of that list: bringing a Regional Juvenile Resource and Justice Center to the county.

"This year we're looking for some help from the state to help us to build a juvenile resource center here in Montgomery County," said county commissioner Lisa Prichard.

Bedford, Williamson and Putnam are just some of the counties where Montgomery county juveniles are sent to detention facilities.

"We've been farming our children out to various counties for various reasons because we have no place to put them," said Prichard. She is part of a new ad hoc committee to address the issue.

Prichard knows a thing or two about the issue — she was a deputy for. the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and took in troubled youth over the years.

"Most of these children's families are not in the financial position where they can travel this far to see their children," Prichard said.

Not only is distance a challenge for children and families, but a rise in juvenile crime has also created a bed shortage.

"So, if they commit a major crime and within 30 minutes you can't find a place, you're just calling the parents or guardian or whatever and say 'come get them,' and they're back home," said Prichard.

Prichard hopes the future center may also offer beds for DCS children.

While state funding would help, Prichard said she and other local leaders are determined to create a regional center, one way or another.

"This is not bars and concrete for children," she said. "We're looking at making an atmosphere of home and comfort and providing the services that these children need immediately."

The county wants the state to cover the cost of purchasing the land, as well as the design and construction of the facility. There has been no word yet on the price tag for all of that.