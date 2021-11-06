Montgomery County Sheriff's Office hosts open house for new 'Public Safety Training Complex'

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a glimpse into the training of Montgomery County's law enforcement.

"Today we're just really showing the public what it is that we've got going on out here that way they're familiar with things they may see or hear, especially the neighbors," said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.

The county sheriff's office welcomed the public into its newest firearms training facility for an open house.

"It's always been my goal since becoming sheriff to do more than the minimum and this facility will allow us to do that easily," said Fuson.

The recently completed $3.6 million facility houses both a 50-yard pistol range and a 100-yard rifle range, as well as a classroom for less lethal activities like safety briefings.

"This property here that we're standing on belonged to a former sheriff of Montgomery County, Billy Smith," said Fuson. "We're going to dedicate this property and this project to him for his service." Among the guests at the open house were Smith's family.

"Our world's changing, our tactics have to adapt and change with those, and you have to have the facilities and the resources to be able to accomplish that and that's exactly what we have going here.," Fuson said.

The facility sits on more than 300 acres which will be used by several local agencies. Sheriff Fuson said the opening of the firearms training facility is just the first phase of future construction on the property.

"I think this is well past due for our area, not just our county but our area, and I know without a doubt that it's going to take us to the next level as far as preparing the men and women that have to serve public safety in this county and this region," he said.