Montgomery County teen chefs win big at state fair

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some exciting news out of Montgomery County as several local teens recently won big at a cooking contest at the Kentucky State Fair.

The Montgomery County Junior Chef Team came out on top at the Junior Chef Championship. They competed against nine high school teams.

Their dishes included fresh, local ingredients from Kentucky products. The winning team prepared a Greek turkey bowl. It came with a big prize of a $10,000 scholarship from Sullivan University for each team member.

The second place team from McCracken County made a creamy sundried tomato chicken pasta, and left with scholarships as well.

If you're asking what's next for the young chefs? The winning team will compete at the Southeast Region Junior Chef Competition in May 2025.