Montgomery County's free outdoor movie series returns with screenings scheduled through late August

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn (WTVF) — Free outdoor movies are returning to parks across Montgomery County this summer, with screenings scheduled through the end of August.

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation announced the return of its annual MoCo Movie Nights series, sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union. The program features outdoor showings of popular movies at parks throughout the county.

The 2026 season kicked off May 9 at RichEllen Park, where about 200 people attended the opening event.

Upcoming movies begin at 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Commons, Rotary Park, Civitan Park, Woodlawn Park and Stokes Park.

The remaining schedule includes:



May 30 — Lilo & Stitch at Downtown Commons

at Downtown Commons June 13 — Zootopia 2 at Rotary Park

at Rotary Park June 27 — How to Train Your Dragon at Downtown Commons

at Downtown Commons July 11 — Kung Fu Panda 4 at Civitan Park

at Civitan Park July 25 — Minecraft at Woodlawn Park

at Woodlawn Park Aug. 8 — Freakier Friday at Stokes Park

at Stokes Park Aug. 22 — Wicked at Downtown Commons

at Downtown Commons Aug. 29 — Wicked For Good at Downtown Commons

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food will be available for purchase at each location.

More information is available through Montgomery County Parks and Recreation.