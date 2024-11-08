Montgomery fire officials fighting fire at same location in two weeks

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Montgomery County Fire stations are at a location they've been to twice in two weeks.
Fire officials said they are responding to 849 Oak Plans Road for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, the structure had flames coming through the collapsed roof and windows. Fire crews responded to the scene two weeks ago, where a family member admitted to starting a fire.
Firefighters currently have the fire under control, officials said.
No injuries are reported at the scene.
Fire investigators from Montgomery County Fire Service and Montgomery County Sheriff‘s Office are investigating the fire.
