MOR Empanadas bringing traditional cuisine with a modern twist to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two entrepreneurs are bringing the taste of home to the streets of Nashville. Tamara Yanez and Carlos Arteaga began MOR Empanadas back in 2020.

"The whole idea we started in the kitchen of our home," said Arteaga. "We were cooking empanadas for our friends, our family and the neighbors and then people were like 'oh my God this is such a good product why don't you guys go into business?'"

With a background in finance, Carlos turned to Tamara to take the lead.

"I had a business in Argentina of emapanadas, like a brick and mortar," said Yanez.

Her empanadas are a tradition passed down for generations.

"One of my grandmothers came to the U.S. and she started selling empanadas in New Jersey, so I think that I have that entrepreneurship because of her," she said.

But the couple is folding in a modern twist. The flakey, doughy pastries come with all kinds of fillings from vegetarian spinach to traditional shredded chicken.

"One of the favorite for everyone is the chorizo, egg and cheese," said Arteaga. "When you live in the U.S. we bring our heritage but we still want to embrace that we live here."

With the help of a new trailer, they've taken their business on the road. Their next event will be at Oktoberfest in Germantown.

"So for Oktoberfest we'll have a German style empanada, which is sauerkraut with German sausage and then hot mustard," said Arteaga.

The couple hope to one day open a cafe where they can share their love of tradition and food with others.

"In Columbia there is a word 'mor' people say like referring to love, to 'amor'," said Yanez. "And for us the business is like the love of our culture, the love of family and the love of working together."