More affordable housing coming to Madison on Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More affordable housing is coming to Middle Tennessee this time in Madison. A ribbon cutting is being held on Tuesday for new townhomes off Old Hickory Boulevard.

This project is really looking to target the local workforce and families that want to own a home in Madison.

The townhomes on Lombardia Lane right by the interstate are two bed and two and a half bath.

Affordable Housing Resources is the company behind the project. They’re a nonprofit that seeks to build stronger neighborhoods here in the mid-state with attainable prices for all types of people.

They said there is equity in property ownership, and their mission is to make that attainable for Middle Tennessee’s workforce through home and condo ownership.

Mayor Freddie O’Connell will be on site at the ribbon cutting happening at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.