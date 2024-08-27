More fair fun for all, y'all! You don't wanna miss this!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's time to buckle up and head on over to the Nashville Fair!

September 6 through 15 you can head on down to the fairgrounds and enjoy everything from live music to expos and plenty of activities.

We've gathered the frequently asked questions about the fair so you can have a grand ole time!

What are the hours of the fair?

Monday - Friday: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Where can I park?

The Nashville Fair takes place at the fairgrounds at 401 Wingrove Street and there will be onsite parking at 320 Wedgewood Ave. Parking will also be available in lots along Craighead Street.

There will also be a rideshare dropoff at 174 Rains Ave.

Taking the bus? You should take the #52 bus from downtown. There is a bus stop right outside the media gate at The Fairgrounds Nashville.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets here!

Adult - $10

Child - $ 8

Senior (55+) - $8

Kids 5 and under FREE!

Do you have a map of what the fair looks like?

What events are going on this year?

There are plenty of events going on! So many that we can't write them all out! From exhibits to the science guys, there's something for everyone!

Check them all out here.

The BuckShee BrewFest also returns to the fair this year! The fest kicks off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11. It's included in fair admission!

Most concession/vendor booths are CASH ONLY, but some will accept debit and/or credit cards.

The fair runs on a rain or shine basis, no rain checks or refunds will be issued so be mindful of when you attend!

Check the latest forecast here.

Sensory Friendly hours return this year on Saturday, September 7. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the lights and noise will be turned down to create a more sensory friendly environment.

During these hours, you can:



Ride the rides with no flashing lights or music.

Visit the Fair’s many educational and sensory activities in the morning with fewer crowds.

Take a break in EXPO 3 in the soothing Sensory Space in corner booths 8 & 9.

The Sensory Space in the 8 & 9 corner booths will be available through the entire fair.

