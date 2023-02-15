More families could get free diapers under Tennessee proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Being a parent can get expensive, especially when it comes to shopping for diapers.

It can cost close to $100 a month for diapers for one child.

Nashville Diaper Connection is the only diaper bank in Middle Tennessee, and it's the biggest overall in the state.

By the end of this month, they will have distributed close to half a million diapers.

So, they say any push to help get more diapers in the hands of parents who need them is crucial.

"We have been working for almost 10 years to end diaper need in Middle Tennessee, and we're an advocate for diaper banks across the state," said Doug Adair, president.

Nashville Diaper Connection started in Doug Adair's garage in 2013 after he learned there were many places you could go for food, but only two organizations that help with diapers.

Ten years later and Adair says things are still going strong, but the need is even stronger.

But more help could be on the way.

During Governor Bill Lee's State of the State address this year, he said he is pushing a proposal to cover the cost of diapers under TennCare during the first two years of a child’s life.

"We were so excited to hear Governor Lee's proposal to provide diapers for children covered by TennCare. There are about 326,000 babies in Tennessee under the age of three years old and about half of them are covered by TennCare," said Adair.

If approved, Tennessee will be the first Medicaid program in the nation to implement this kind of support

Last year alone, Adair says, Nashville Diaper Connection gave away $2.37 million in diapers.

Diapers are not only important for the baby's health, but it also cuts down on the cost for the state.

Based on UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee 2019 claims data, the annual costs related to diaper rash and UTIs were $3 million.