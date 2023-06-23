More gates, garage space, and big changes to a concourse are coming to BNA in the coming months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville International Airport may look a lot different from the last time you were there!

The years-old plan to overhaul the airport is underway and it includes adding more gates, baggage claims, and changes to one of the concourses within a few months!

In June, the airport started the process of renumbering gates for Concourse C to add more space. Construction happens overnight to not impact the busy times of the day.

They say gates will automatically update on your flight, so you won't have issues.

A lot of the upgrades are set to either begin or be completed this fall. A new international arrivals facility opens this fall. The Hilton hotel is set to open not long after that. Preliminary plans include more gates, moving walkways, and upgrades to the baggage handling system.

Construction on the extension of Concourse D is scheduled to begin late this year. Terminal Roadway Improvements are happening to help with capacity and ease traffic flow into and out of the airport and parking garages. This past spring the airport opened a new garage that added 1,800 additional covered parking spaces.

The most noticeable change is the remodeling of the Grand Lobby that was unveiled in January. Completion of all projects in the BNA Vision plan will be in late 2028. Travelers say they're excited for the change.