More Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Three more batches of mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Nashville.

Officials with Metro Public Health said the mosquitoes were trapped in the Bordeaux, Waverly/Belmont and North Nashville areas.

There has been one human West Nile Virus case reported in Nashville, but officials said it could be traveled-related.

The Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including: