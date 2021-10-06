More regulations coming to Nashville's party vehicle industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After being in the hot seat for the past several months, changes are one step closer to becoming reality for downtown's popular party vehicle industry.

Those changes won't be seen until next year as city leaders are making time to create new rules.

Tuesday night, Metro Council approved a second reading of a bill to regulate the industry. It needs three readings to become law.

The legislation was tweaked Tuesday night, including moving the effective date so it will be about six months before any changes happen.

Some of the new rules the "transpotainment" industry could see include a new permit process for how alcohol would work or be allowed on the vehicles.

Council member Freddie O'Connell reached out to the industry for feedback on what kind of regulations would work best.

"Expect another bill to follow this one that creates one or possible two approaches to permitting for BYO scenarios among these vehicles but possibly also as I mentioned kind of a 'mobile catering' scenario that could allow service and sales directly on the vehicles," said O'Connell.

More analysis from Metro Legal is needed though before filing a bill on that.