More shoppers buying throughout holiday season compared to 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday shopping deals will continue on Cyber Monday, but new reports from this weekend show shoppers aren’t buying as much.

Preliminary Black Friday numbers from the weekend indicate less shoppers were out this year compared to 2019. But as expected, retail traffic was up compared to 2020 during the pandemic.

Experts said this year low traffic numbers could be linked to two reasons: concerns about COVID-19 and worries about the supply chain.

According to Adobe, out-of-stock messages on retailers’ websites are up 124% through Friday versus pre-pandemic levels.

Appliances, electronics, housekeeping supplies and home and garden items have the largest stock-out rates.