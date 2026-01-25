More than 100,000 NES customers without power, number expected to rise on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 100,000 NES customers are currently without power and the number is expected to rise.
According to NES, the combination of freezing rain and ice impacted the service area overnight, with trees being weighed down by ice causing them to snap and take down power lines.
Their teams are fully staffed and already in the field assessing damage and beginning repairs.
You're asked to stay away from downed power lines, and to always assume they are live and dangerous.
How to Stay Updated
- Report outages through the NES outage map, [nespower.com] by texting OUT to 637797 (NESPWR) from the phone number linked to your account, or by calling (615) 234‑0000.
- NES will share restoration information on X (formerly Twitter) [twitter.com] and Facebook [facebook.com] throughout the event.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
