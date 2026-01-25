Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More than 100,000 NES customers without power, number expected to rise on Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 100,000 NES customers are currently without power and the number is expected to rise.

According to NES, the combination of freezing rain and ice impacted the service area overnight, with trees being weighed down by ice causing them to snap and take down power lines.

Their teams are fully staffed and already in the field assessing damage and beginning repairs.

You're asked to stay away from downed power lines, and to always assume they are live and dangerous.
How to Stay Updated

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

