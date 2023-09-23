More than 100 dogs and cats rescued from horrible conditions this week

GALLATIN, TENN. (WTVF) — More than 100 dogs and cats are getting a second chance after being saved from horrible conditions during two separate rescue operations in Tennessee.

Now all of the animals are at the Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) Rescue Center in Gallatin.

The most recent rescue effort was in rural Hickman County. A total of 27 dogs and 38 cats were saved from a mobile home without running water or electricity. Most of the animals and eye and ear infections, and were covered in fleas which resulted in loss of fur. ARC will have to return to the scene to capture additional cats that ran away.

"These dogs are completely covered in scabs over their body," said Michael Cunningham, Shelter Director for Animal Rescue Corps. "There's hardly a stitch of hair left on their bodies."

This effort came on the heels of another operation that resulted in the saving of 14 dogs, mostly Labrador Retrievers that were used for backyard breeding.

Once the animals are safely transported to the Rescue Center, a veterinarian ensures they receive the necessary medical care, and volunteers step up to provide a little extra love and attention.

"As you start to relieve all that suffering, you get your tail wags," said Cunningham. "They are coming up to the front of the cage and meeting you instead of being in the back."

All of the animals are expected to make a full recovery and will eventually be moved to ARC's placement partners across the country to ensure they will be adopted into loving homes. The dogs saved in Hickman County will likely be at the shelter for around two weeks before being moved.

Officials with ARC said the costs of large-scale rescues operations quickly add up. The nonprofit organization is always in need of donations and volunteers. The group also keeps wish lists on Chewy.com and Amazon.com. For more information on how to help visit: animalrescuecorps.org

