More than 100 people help law enforcement in search for 82-year-old missing woman in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, TN (WTVF) — More than 100 people in the Giles County community came together to find an 82-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday.

Wednesday, community members searched near streams, creeks, and steep terrain near Pulaski for Caulyne Cross. Investigators tell us the 82-year-old was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday wearing a pink pajama top with red pants.

She has a medical condition that can make returning home safely a challenge for her.

Crews have worked tirelessly throughout the night, and search operations are set to continue this morning.

Law enforcement says the community’s involvement in bringing her home is crucial. They're asking anyone who has information that can help find her to contact the Giles County Sheriff's office.

They say the smallest tip could make a world's difference in helping to find her.

