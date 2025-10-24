More than 121,000 Middle Tennessee families could lose SNAP benefits due to government shutdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 121,000 Middle Tennessee families could lose their SNAP benefits starting next week due to the government shutdown, according to Second Harvest Food Bank. Lawmakers at the state capitol are trying to figure out how to respond to the crisis.

The state says that as recently as September, more than 690,000 people across Tennessee were issued money through the SNAP program, equaling more than $145 million in benefits.

While a few states are looking for ways to fund replacement benefits, Governor Bill Lee's office confirms Tennessee will not.

Spokesperson for the governor Elizabeth Johnson said in a statement:

"Congress has a responsibility to fund the federal government, and as Governor Lee has said, it's disappointing that Democrats have chosen not to reopen it. While the Lee administration continues working with federal agencies to mitigate the impact of a shutdown on hardworking Tennesseans, SNAP is federally funded, and without those federal dollars, the state cannot provide the benefits.

The Governor shares the frustration of Tennesseans who will be impacted by this temporary lapse, and sincerely hopes Democrats will choose to put the American people ahead of politics." Governor Lee's spokesperson Elizabeth Johnson

His office blamed the shutdown on D.C. Democrats, who are holding out for healthcare changes.

Tennessee Democrats want something done, asking Governor Lee to call a special session to discuss using emergency funds to keep families fed.

In a letter to Governor Lee, State Rep. John Ray Clemmons said in part: "It is imperative for us to come together, take immediate action, appropriate sufficient funding, and make it clear to Tennessee families that their well-being is our priority."

Across the border, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has allocated funds to support senior meal programs and assist families in the Commonwealth who rely on federal aid.

Want to know more about how this government shutdown could affect your family's food assistance? Watch the full report to see what lawmakers are saying about potential solutions and how other states are responding to this crisis. Want to share your experience with SNAP benefits or food assistance programs? Contact Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.