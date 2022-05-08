More than 140 new jobs in metal fabrication, manufacturing coming to Puryear

PURYEAR, Tenn. (WTVF) — Columbiad Fabrication and Aviation, LLC announced on Tuesday that it would be investing $4.8 million to expand its manufacturing operations in Henry County, creating 144 new jobs in the next five years.

“Columbiad’s expansion will provide new opportunities for Henry County residents to thrive and will have a lasting impact on Tennessee’s economy. I congratulate their recent success and thank them for investing in Northwest Tennessee,” said Governor Bill Lee.

The company's investments include the purchase of a building in Henry County and relocation of its existing operations from Paris to Puryear. This will allow its welding operations to be under the same roof as its other functions, as well as improve production flow and provide additional space for expected growth.

“Columbiad’s $4.8 million investment and decision to expand in Henry County is proof-positive that we are attracting 21st century companies to add to this region’s economic momentum," said Sen. John Stevens, R-Huntingdon. "This project will not only boost the local manufacturing sector and provide job opportunities to 144 residents, but it will also strengthen the regional economy and support a more sustainable community for generations to come.”

Hiring will begin in the first quarter of 2022. Additional information about Columbiad, which specializes in precision metal fabrication, is available on its website.