More Than 150 Pounds Of Marijuana Found At Crossville Airport; 2 Arrested

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - Two people, from Florida and California, have been arrested after a large amount of marijuana was seized in Crossville.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a joint investigation led to the arrests of 47-year-old Dennis Howard Bonneau, of Florida, and 34-year-old Erin Elizabeth Reed, of California. They have been accused of trafficking a large amount of marijuana into Tennessee.

Thursday, officials received information detailing a scheduled delivery to the Crossville Municipal Airport.

Officers found a small plane not the tarmac, and Bonneau was the pilot.

They searched the plane and found 66 pounds of pharmaceutical grade marijuana inside.

Reed was encountered in the lobby of the airport. She was reportedly in possession of a bag that contained about 90 pounds of pharmaceutical grade marijuana, along with edible marijuana products.

Both were charged with one count of manufacturing, delivery, or sale of schedule VI. They were booked into the Cumberland County Jail where they were being held on a $500,000 bond each.

TBI agents said the investigation was in conjunction with the Crossville Police Department, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Middle Tennessee High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations.