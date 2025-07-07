More than 2,000 Nashville customers without power after storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 2,000 Nashville Electric Service customers remain without power after pop-up storms moved through the area today.

Several trees have fallen across the city, taking down power lines and causing widespread outages.

NES crews have already restored power to approximately 7,000 customers and will continue working until service is restored to all affected areas.

Officials warn residents to stay away from any downed power lines they may encounter.

"Assume the equipment is live and contact 9-1-1," NES said.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.