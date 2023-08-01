More than 20,000 Wilson County students return to the classroom

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tuesday is a big day in Wilson County as thousands of students head back into the classroom for the first day of school. The district is home to more than 20,300 students.

Luckily the district has been preparing for the influx of students over the past year with a lot of projects underway and a lot on tap. Because of this a few schools will have to use portable classrooms this year, but parents can rest assured that education will still be a top priority amid these changes as well as their student's safety.

Local law enforcement officers have been training all summer to stay prepared for children. Camera systems and SROs are in place, two at each high school, to give parent's a peace of mind.

District leaders said this can be a stressful time with a lot of worries, but they’re here to help.

“Try to not let the start of school get you overwhelmed because there are so many layers of support to help you make that transition if you’re new to the area," said Bart Barker. "You may be trying to find your way around, but with our district, it’s a very helpful transition.”

Wilson County is still looking to fill about 90 positions, which is a small number compared to the 1,400 positions they have district-wide.

One spot they always need help in is filing bus driver positions. Barker said there are pay increases in place this year, which they’re hoping adds incentive for more people to apply.

“I think the hardest part about that is just for the person to pick up the phone and make the phone call to say “Hey can you give me more information about becoming a bus driver,” and I’m gonna tell you, if they get the information that I’m aware of, there are pay increases in place this year, i think they’re going to like what they hear."