More Than $25K Raised At Riverdale High's 'Brave The Shave'

Partly Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 41°
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - More than $25,000 raised at Riverdale High School's St. Baldrick's Foundation fundraiser.
Students and teachers at the school raised the money to go towards cancer research and some even shaed their heads to donate hair for wigs.
The school took part in the St. Baldrick's Foundation event 'Brave the Shave.'
Even teachers volunteered to get their heads shaved.
This was the fourth year Riverdale has taken part in the event.
In the past three years, the school has raised more than $34,000, and that's before this years total.
The body of missing Nashville firefighter Jesse Reed has been recovered in Humphreys County.
NewsChannel 5 first exposed Nashville Mayor Megan Barry's affair with her police bodyguard - and the effect on taxpayers.
Officials in Franklin County confirmed two inmates who escaped from the Franklin County Jail have been taken back into custody.
The search for a missing woman has been ongoing after the last person she was with died in a police standoff.
A man was killed in an officer-Involved shooting that occurred during the investigation of a missing woman.
A convicted felon has been arrested and charged in the shooting of a 17-year-old.
A man was reportedly shot when he confronted three people trying to break into his vehicle.
They're answering the call in a neighborhood near you, and lately, it's more often than usual.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has canceled an AMBER Alert for missing 10-month-old Zoe Jordan.