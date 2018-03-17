More Than $25K Raised At Riverdale High's 'Brave The Shave'

12:00 AM, Mar 18, 2017
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - More than $25,000 raised at Riverdale High School's St. Baldrick's Foundation fundraiser.

Students and teachers at the school raised the money to go towards cancer research and some even shaed their heads to donate hair for wigs.

The school took part in the St. Baldrick's Foundation event 'Brave the Shave.'

Even teachers volunteered to get their heads shaved.

This was the fourth year Riverdale has taken part in the event.

In the past three years, the school has raised more than $34,000, and that's before this years total. 

