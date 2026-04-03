More than 3.1 million bottles of eye drops recalled due to sterility concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 3.1 million bottles of eye drops are being recalled due to concerns about sterility.
The eyedrops, sold under a number of different brand names are sold at major retailers, including Walgreens and CVS.
The recalled items are below:
- 1,023,096 bottles of Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops (glycerin 0.2%, hypromellose 0.2%, polyethylene glycol 400 1%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Rite Aid, H-E-B, Meijer and Harris Teeter, as well as military exchanges.
- 589,848 bottles of Artificial Tears Sterile Lubricant Eye Drops (polyvinyl alcohol 0.5%, povidone 0.6%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Kroger, Publix, Leader and TopCare, as well as through Good Neighbor Pharmacy and Good Sense.
- 378,144 bottles of Sterile Eye Drops Original Formula (tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens, Kroger, CVS, H-E-B, Harris Teeter, Dollar General, Circle K and Leader.
- 315,144 bottles of Sterile Eye Drops Redness Lubricant (glycerin 0.25%, naphazoline HCl 0.012%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens, Rite Aid, Leader and Equaline, as well as workplace distributor Cintas.
- 303,216 bottles of Eye Drops Advanced Relief (dextran 70 0.1%, polyethylene glycol 400 1%, tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens, Kroger and CVS.
- 245,184 bottles of Ultra Lubricating Eye Drops (polyethylene glycol 400 0.4%, propylene glycol 0.3%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Leader and Harris Teeter.
- 182,424 bottles of Sterile Eye Drops AC (tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%, zinc sulfate 0.25%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens, Meijer and H-E-B.
- 74,016 bottles of Sterile Eye Drops Soothing Tears (polyethylene glycol 400 0.4%, propylene glycol 0.3%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at Walgreens and through Rugby Laboratories.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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