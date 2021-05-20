More than 300 guns stolen from vehicles in Nashville in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials say the issue of guns being stolen from vehicles is a persistent problem. So far in 2021, a total of 313 guns have been taken from vehicles.

Recently, 20 guns were reported stolen from cars and trucks - four of which were unlocked vehicles - between Sun., May 9 to Sat., May 15.

Police officials are encouraging drivers and gun owners to lock their vehicles and remove or secure any valuable especially guns. "These simple actions will go a long way in preventing crime and could very well save a life," a MNPD press release stated.

Officials say guns are routinely taken from vehicles in parking garages and outside nightclubs, homes, hotels, and short-term rental properties. The people stealing the guns are often youth who later use these weapons in violent criminal acts, including homicide.

The number of guns stolen from vehicles this year by precinct are listed below:

North - 32

South - 37

Central - 32

East - 23

West - 13

Midtown Hills - 90

Madison - 31