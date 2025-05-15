More than 30K applications submitted on first day of Tennessee school voucher launch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the first day of applications, the state reported 33,000 families applied for vouchers to allow their children to attend the private school of their choosing.

There are nearly 100 private schools in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area that want to participate in the Education Freedom Scholarships, a program that will allow participating families to receive $7,295 in tuition.

Of those 20,000 scholarships available, lawmakers want 10,000 to go to students whose family income doesn't exceed 300% of the amount required for free and reduced lunch. A family of four making less than $170,000 per year would qualify. The remaining 10,000 vouchers can go to any student regardless of income. When the application opened, there was a two-hour wait in the queue.

“This remarkable response demonstrates what we have known all along: Tennessee parents want choices when it comes to their child’s education,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I’m grateful to the General Assembly for their partnership in delivering universal school choice to families across our state, and I thank the Department of Education for their dedication to a smooth implementation.”

Per the fiscal note, the legislative analyst Alan Hampton anticipated that 65% of existing private school students would take advantage of the available money. He noted that he believed only 35% of public school students would transition out or 7,000 students. The 33,000 figure from the state on Thursday didn't delve into that.

The following year, the state said it would open up 25,000 available vouchers if the demand meets the anticipated number. The voucher amount would increase to $8,750, according to the fiscal note.

As outlined, if the number of vouchers exceeds what is available, the state will have to prioritize students. That would mean the vouchers would go to students enrolled the previous year, low-income students, public school students and then all other eligible students across the state.

To participate in the tuition money, families must show their students are enrolled in a private school before accessing the money. It doesn't cover room, board or meals that some private schools provide in their plans.



For testing, the state Office of Research and Education Accountability will look at the test results from the students using the tuition money. The department will select a pool of students in third through eighth grade, which is the TCAP testing window grades.



A waitlist number will be given to families so they understand where they fall if the number exceeds 20,000.



For special needs kids, the scholarships don't increase for additional student needs. They are tied to that figure in the law. So more money is not available beyond the $7,295 for students with different needs.

