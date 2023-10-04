More than 40 Metro schools to join Walk Bike Nashville's Walk to School Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Wednesday, more than 40 Metro schools will participate in Walk Bike Nashville's annual Walk to School Day.

The goal of this annual event is to encourage more students to walk and bike to school, and push for Nashville to become safer to do so with more sidewalks and bike lanes.

Students meeting at Trinity Community Commons today will walk to Shwab Elementary school and Tom Joy Elementary.

There will be an opening program starting at 7 a.m. where Mayor Freddie O'Connell will speak. He talked a lot about making Nashville more walk-bike friendly as part of his campaign.

Shwab Elementary principal Cheryl Bowman will also speak, as well as representatives form Walk Bike Nashville and NDOT.

Walk to School Day is one of WBN's oldest events, but this is the first time Shwab Elementary will be able to participate walking from off campus because in the past, there were not sidewalks that led to the school.

NDOT has worked on changing this by putting down freshly painted crosswalks and creating a pedestrian refuge island on Dickerson Pike in front of the school. Future projects that would install more sidewalks are being explored as well.

WBN has been pushing for better pedestrian infrastructure on Dickerson Pike for years now.

Students are asked to be dropped off here at Trinity Community Commons at 6:30 and the walking parade to school will start at 7:15am.