More than 40 years after her mother disappeared, a grieving daughter calls for information on the case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 40 years after a Nashville woman mysteriously disappeared, her daughter is renewing the call for people to come forward with information on the case.

Veda Lou Powers, 29, was last seen on May 26, 1982. Metro Nashville Police Department officials said she left her home on Ninth Avenue S. in Nashville and took her two kids to daycare, and picked up her sister and took her to work. She told her sister she had taken the day off from her job at Saint Thomas West Hospital and was headed home. However, she never picked up her kids at daycare or was seen again.

Four days later on May 30, her car was found abandoned at 14th Avenue S. near Edgehill Avenue. Her glasses were left inside the car, which led investigators to believe foul play was involved.

Yolanda Powers was just 9 years old when her mother disappeared, but she remembers talking with the police and doing what she could to help.

"I just did what my great-grandmother told me," said Powers. "Relax, and tell them what you know so they can help us."

Metro Police have said there is a person of interest in the case, but investigators need more evidence to connect him to the crime. That's why Yolanda is encouraging the public to come forward with information on her mother.

"Any little small detail that anyone can think of, just let detectives know," said Powers. "That could be something to link to something else."

Powers said the month of May not only marks the anniversary of her mom's disappearance, but also her mom's birthday and Mother's Day. She said it is a difficult month for her. However, she said she has never given up on her quest to find out what happened

"I’m just keeping it positive," said Powers. "Every day the Lord wakes me up is a day for me to try and find her."

If you have any information on what happened to Veda Powers, please call the Metro Police Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329, or Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.