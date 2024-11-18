More than 5,000 Tennesseans register to volunteer as tnAchieves mentors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 5,350 Tennesseans have registered to volunteer as a tnAchieves mentor in 2025.

This surpasses their goal of recruiting 5,000 mentors.

These mentors are there to provide meaningful support to students across the state as they transition from high school to college.

“We are so grateful for the thousands of volunteers who have stepped up and answered the call to serve students,” shared tnAchieves President and CEO Krissy DeAlejandro. “I am constantly amazed by the community-first mindset of individuals across Tennessee and the selfless nature of our volunteers. tnAchieves mentors represent a crucial local connection for our students and program. As we begin our work with the Class of 2025, we are set up for success thanks to the more than 5,350 individuals committed to serving as a tnAchieves mentor.”

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor is still encouraged to join! The deadline to register has been extended to Friday, November 22.

Counties with mentor needs include:



Blount County - 2 Mentors Still Needed

Bradley County - 24 Mentors Still Needed

Carter County - 2 Mentors Still Needed

Coffee County - 3 Mentors Still Needed

Crockett County - 4 Mentors Still Needed

Dickson County - 3 Mentors Still Needed

Fentress County - 3 Mentors Still Needed

Franklin County - 2 Mentors Still Needed

Gibson County - 20 Mentors Still Needed

Greene County - 2 Mentors Still Needed

Hawkins County - 2 Mentors Still Needed

Henry County - 9 Mentors Still Needed

