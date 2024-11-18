More than 5,000 Tennesseans register to volunteer as tnAchieves mentors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 5,350 Tennesseans have registered to volunteer as a tnAchieves mentor in 2025.
This surpasses their goal of recruiting 5,000 mentors.
These mentors are there to provide meaningful support to students across the state as they transition from high school to college.
“We are so grateful for the thousands of volunteers who have stepped up and answered the call to serve students,” shared tnAchieves President and CEO Krissy DeAlejandro. “I am constantly amazed by the community-first mindset of individuals across Tennessee and the selfless nature of our volunteers. tnAchieves mentors represent a crucial local connection for our students and program. As we begin our work with the Class of 2025, we are set up for success thanks to the more than 5,350 individuals committed to serving as a tnAchieves mentor.”
Anyone interested in becoming a mentor is still encouraged to join! The deadline to register has been extended to Friday, November 22.
Counties with mentor needs include:
- Blount County - 2 Mentors Still Needed
- Bradley County - 24 Mentors Still Needed
- Carter County - 2 Mentors Still Needed
- Coffee County - 3 Mentors Still Needed
- Crockett County - 4 Mentors Still Needed
- Dickson County - 3 Mentors Still Needed
- Fentress County - 3 Mentors Still Needed
- Franklin County - 2 Mentors Still Needed
- Gibson County - 20 Mentors Still Needed
- Greene County - 2 Mentors Still Needed
- Hawkins County - 2 Mentors Still Needed
- Henry County - 9 Mentors Still Needed
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
